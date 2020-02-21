Tecno Camon 15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera, Camon 15 launched in India

The Tecno Camon 15 Pro is available in Ice Jadeite and Opal White colour options, while the Tecno Camon 15 is available in Shoal Gold, Fascinating Purple and Dark Jade colour options.

Tecno has finally announced the launch of its two new smartphones under its Camon series with the launch of Tecno Camon 15 Pro and Camon 15. The Tecno Camon 15 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 and the company is offering a free wireless speaker worth Rs 3,499 with the smartphone. The Tecno Camon 15 is priced at Rs 9,999. Both the phones will be available for purchase from offline retail stores starting from February 25.

The Tecno Camon 15 Pro is available in Ice Jadeite and Opal White colour options, while the Tecno Camon 15 is available in Shoal Gold, Fascinating Purple and Dark Jade colour options. The major difference between the smartphones is the fact that Camon 15 Pro comes with a pop-up selfie camera, while the Camon 15 features punch-hole design.

Tecno Camon 15 Pro

The Tecno Camon 15 Pro is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Full View display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 480 nits brightness and 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.35GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The major highlight of the smartphone is the new pop-up selfie camera. The pop-up selfie mechanism is loaded with a 32-megapixel shooter. For the rear, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and Ultra Night Lens that is supported by DSP chip.

The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 6.0.1 and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery. The Tecno Camon 15 Pro features a fingerprint sensor as well. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.

Tecno Camon 15

Coming to Tecno Camon 15, the smartphone features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary, 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and Ultra Night Lens supported by DSP chip. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with HiOS 6.0.1, which is based on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.