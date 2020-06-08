Advertisement

TCL P715 Android Smart TV with Far-Field Voice Recognition launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2020 2:22 pm

The Smart TV comes with a price range of Rs 39,990 and Rs 99,990, though the availability of the Smart TV is not known at the moment.
TCL has today announced the launch of its new flagship Smart TV in India with TCL P715. 

 

The latest Smart TV from TCL comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, the Smart TV comes loaded with artificial intelligence and it is loaded with four microphones receivers that allow users to communicate with the Smart TV using far-field voice recognition technology. Users can ask Google Assistant to watch movies, ask questions, play music and more. 

 

The latest Smart TV comes with 4K HDR display along with a rich colour expansion that automatically optimises colour vibrancy. It also features atmospheric micro dimming that adjusts brightness and contrast according to the picture. Apart from this, it also supports 4K upscaling and users can enjoy FHD and 2K content in 4K resolution with the latest Smart TV. 

 

TCL P715 runs on the latest android and offers a wide range of on-demand entertainment essentials such as music, movies, games that come pre-installed in the device. Besides, users always have the option to download more via the Google Play Store.

 

One can also use TCL’s MagiConnect app as a second remote control to operate the device – turn off/on, play, pause, or search for content faster with an in-built keyboard. Users can also cast content from mobile devices, take screenshots of TV content and much more. 

 

The TCL P715 sports a pop-up camera to enable users to make video calls on a bigger screen. For audio, it comes with an external soundbar powered by Dolby Atmos. Moreover, the TV can be connected with other smart devices as well. 

 

Commenting on the launch, TCL spokesperson said, “At TCL, we strive to keep technology, innovation and affordability at the forefront of our offerings. The latest flagship model, TCL P715, offers all three elements. We hope to touch and entertain more customers with our premium range of smart TVs without hurting their wallets. We will continue to roll out more such devices and increase our footprint across India in the times to come.”

