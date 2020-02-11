Syska launches Wi-Fi enabled Rainbow Smart Strip Lights starting at Rs 3,999

The Syska Smart Strip Lights connect to your Wi-Fi and lets you control every aspect of your lighting from your smartphone or tablet.

Syska Accessories, a mobile accessories company has today announced the launch of the latest Wi-Fi enabled Rainbow Smart Strip Lights, under its smart home segment. The Syska Smart Strip Lights are priced at Rs 3,999 for 12W and Rs 4,999 for 25W respectively and are available at leading ecommerce marketplaces.



These lights connect to your Wi-Fi and lets you control every aspect of your lighting from your smartphone or tablet. They can be easily controlled using voice commands from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.



In addition to using voice commands, users can also download the Syska Smart Home App to control these lights. Once synced with the app, you can change the colour of the lights, schedule them or simply turn the lights On / Off. Syska’s Rainbow Smart Strip Lights have 16 million shades that offer an array of colors that are great for lighting up areas below a shelf or on borders of a mirror in a powder room. The lights can also be aligned on stairways and can also be used as cove lighting on a false ceiling.



The lights have a Group Device feature which allows you to operate the strip lights placed in different areas of your home all at once. You can also control the lights from any corner of your home. The standard length of the Syska rainbow smart strip lights is 5 meters. They are easy to install, and can be cut and extended accordingly.



Commenting on the launch, Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group said, “Smart home devices are fast catching up in the Indian market and consumers are warming up to the idea of converting their home into a smart one. Syska aims to bring in technology-led and energy efficient smart home products in the market that are light years ahead. With the launch of our rainbow smart strip light, we have added one more exciting product to our smart home portfolio. We are positive that this product will become a must-have among consumers during festivals, helping them decorate their homes using smart products.”