Google says it has been working behind the scenes to improve the process of setting up your Android phone and transferring your information. As a result, switching from iOS to Android and Android to Android is now easier than ever with new features and a faster transfer process.

Google Launches Android Switch

To make the process of switching to a new device as simple and straightforward as possible, Google has launched Android Switch. It is a streamlined onboarding experience Google has developed in partnership with several phone manufacturers.

“We know it’s important to be able to get your chats, calendars, contacts and more on your new device, including the nitty-gritty information like your Wi-Fi, screen lock and Google account. That’s why our Android Switch experience walks you through clear steps to get set up and to learn about the features on your new device,” said Google in a blog post.

Next, if you are switching from iOS to Android using a cable, it’s 40% faster to transfer your data compared to 2023. This saves hours for people who have a lot of data to move from phone to phone.

To provide users with the convenience of first checking out their new phone and then transferring their data, Google introduced a new feature with Pixel 9 series. Coming to more Android phone makers in 2025, you will be able to quickly complete your initial setup and get your data when you’re ready.

When ready, head to Settings to copy data from your old device or check out the App on Google Play. From there, you’ll be able to connect to your old device and get the information you want, when you want it.

For those upgrading an Android device to a new one, Google has introduced an express setup option. You can opt to transfer only the information that is stored on the device, and none of the information you already have stored in the cloud. And, if you have a Pixel Watch, that device will prompt you to transfer data to your new phone at the end of setup.

Read More: Google Releases Memory Feature for Gemini to Remember User Preferences

Google Launces ‘Restore Credentials’ for Developers

Aside from making it easier when switching from iOS to Android or Android to Android, Google is introducing a new feature called ‘Restore Credentials’ for developers they can implement in their apps on Android that can keep you logged in to apps when you transfer them to a new Android device.

With Restore Credentials, apps can seamlessly onboard users to their accounts on a new device after they restore their apps and data from their previous device. “This makes the transition to a new device effortless and fosters loyalty and long term relationships,” as per Google.

On top of all this, there’s no developer effort required for the transfer of a restore key from one device to the other, as this process is tied together with the android system’s backup and restore mechanism.

Developers can also opt for a silent login method, where they can login their users silently as soon as the restore is completed. Users will continue being signed in as they were on their previous device, and they will be able to get notifications to easily access their content without even needing to open the app on the new device. This process occurs automatically in the background during device setup when a user restores apps and data from a previous device.