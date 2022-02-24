Soundcore to launch Liberty 3 Pro TWS in India by April 2022

Soundcore has announced the launch of its annual flagship product Liberty 3 Pro in India. The product shall feature signature Soundcore technology focused on personalized noise cancelling, longer playtime and patented superior acoustic architecture, says the company. The launch will take place by April 2022.

Soundcore debuted the true wireless headset Liberty 2 Pro in India last year, making it the world’s first product to use the coaxial coil structure (ACAA) in true wireless headphones. ACAA2.0, will be included with Liberty 3 Pro. The ‘sound broad and tiny Golden chamber’ will demonstrate the difference in sound direction and open a 360-degree sound field with surging bass and transparent treble.

It will also provide personalization customization technologies and fusion comfort fit for extended periods. The product has already launched in most of the countries like US, UK, Germany, France, Australia, South East Asian Countries and more.

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Specifications, Features

The Liberty 3 Pro supports LDAC technology for a Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified listening experience. The company says that 3x more data is transferred from your device to the earbuds. Further, there’s support for HearID Sound which analyzes the way in which you hear music in order to create a personalized sound profile that’s tailored precisely to your ears. It can also be applied to all your favorite EQ settings for more customization.

Soundcore’s 3D surround sound algorithm processes audio data in real-time to enlarge the sound field and optimize the space between different audio elements. There’s HearID ANC support which is active noise cancelling that not only adjusts to noise levels around you, but also to your ears.

You get up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge with 32 hours backup with the case. You can charge the earbuds for 15 minutes for a 3 hour playback time. With the soundcore app, one can switch between different EQ presets and noise cancelling profiles, adjust touch controls, and more. Lastly, there’s a 6 microphone setup with AI-uplink noise reduction.