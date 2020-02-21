  • 11:13 Feb 21, 2020

Sony Xperia L4 goes official with triple rear cameras, 6.2-inch 21:9 display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 21, 2020 11:10 am

Sony Xperia L4 runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 3580mAh battery with fast charging.
Sony has launched a new smartphone called Xperia L4 which is the successor of  Xperia L3 that was launched last year. The company has not announced the pricing details of the smartphone. The Sony Xperia L4 comes in Black and Blue colour options and will be available in select markets from Spring 2020 onwards.

Sony Xperia L4 is equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1680 x 720 pixels and 21:9 display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

For optics, the Xperia L4 is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5MP 117° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with  f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 3580mAh battery with fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC. The phone measures 159 x 71 x 8.7mm and the weight is 178grams.

