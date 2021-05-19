Sony Xperia Ace 2 launched with dual cameras, MediaTek processor

Sony has launched a new entry-level smartphone in Japan called the Sony Xperia Ace 2 that comes with a 4500mAh battery, HD+ display and more

Sony has launched a new smartphone in Japan called the Sony Xperia Ace 2 which is a 4G LTE device and is powered by a MediaTek SoC. The smartphone also has Gorilla Glass 6 protection and a dual camera setup on the back.

The price for the smartphone is set at JPY 22,000 (approx Rs 14,700) with first sales in Japan scheduled for May 28. Color options for the phone include black, white and blue.

Sony Xperia Ace 2 Specifications

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 has a dual camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel f/2.0 primary camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel f/2.0 shooter. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well integrated into the power button itself.

It is backed by a 4500mAh battery. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, and dual band Wi-Fi. The smartphone also has IP68 rating making it water and dust resistant.