Sony Xperia 1 VII Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Sony has announced the launch of Xperia 1 VII globally with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood. The follow up to last year’s Xperia 1 VI, the Xperia 1 VII comes with an upgraded chip, the same full-HD+ panel, an upgraded ultra-wide angle lens, and the same battery capacity.

Sony Xperia 1 VII: Price, Availability

The Sony Xperia 1 VII comes in three colours – Slate Black, Moss Green, and Orchid Purple – and in a single 12GB + 256GB configuration. It is priced at €1,499 (approx Rs 1,41,300).

Sony Xperia 1 VII: Specifications

The Sony Xperia 1 VII features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LTPO OLED display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 240Hz motion blur rate. You also get DCI-P3 100% colour gamut, HDR and 10-bit tonal gradation. The display is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 while the back is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The storage is also expandable up to 2 TB via a microSD card slot.

The Xperia 1 VII features a triple camera setup that consists of two 48 Megapixel sensors. This includes 1/1.35″ Exmor T for mobile sensor with an f/1.9 Aperture and OIS + EIS for primary sensor and another f/2.0 sensor for ultra-wide angle shots. There’s a tertiary 12MP F2.3(85 mm) – F3.5(170 mm) telephoto zoom lens. On the front also you get a 12-megapixel 24mm f/2.0 sensor for selfies.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Fast wired charging support alongside 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

It runs on Android 15 OS and will receive 4 major OS upgrades and 6 years of security patches. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, IP65 + IP68 rating, full stage stereo speakers, a dedicated shutter button, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack that supports Hi Res audio. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and a Type-C port (USB 3.2).