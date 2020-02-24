  • 19:58 Feb 24, 2020

Advertisement

Sony Xperia 1 II announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2020 6:54 pm

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery and it comes with 21W USB-PD fast charging, Qi Wireless charging.
Advertisement

Sony has today announced Xperia 1 11 (pronounced as Xperia One Mark Two) as its first 5G smartphone at an online event. The Sony Xperia 1 II comes in Black, White and Purple colours.


The Sony Xperia 1 II features a 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K HDR OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio, Motion Blur Reduction and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The display comes with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel 1/1.7” Exmor primary lens with Dual PD AF and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and dual PD AF and a 12-megpixel telephoto shooter with OIS, 3x zoom, f/2.4 aperture and there is also a 3D iToF (indirect Time-of-Flight) sensor.  For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 
The Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery and it comes with 21W USB-PD fast charging, Qi Wireless charging. The phone comes with 3.5mm audio jack along with stereo front speaker with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and DSEE Ultimate with 2360 Reality Audio. The phone runs on Android 10 it comes with Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor. It measures 166 x 72 x 7.9 mm and weighs 181 grams.

 

The phone is fitted with dual front-firing speakers. It is water eesistant with IP65/IP68 certification. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Advertisement

Sony WH-H910N headphones launched in India for Rs 21,990

Sony Xperia 1.1 to feature 8K HDR video recording, Xperia 9 render leaked

Sony Xperia L4 goes official with triple rear cameras, 6.2-inch 21:9 display

Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II renders, key specs leaked online

Latest News from Sony

You might like this

Tags: Sony

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Sony Xperia 10 II announced with 6-inch FHD+ 21:9 Wide OLED screen, triple rear cameras

Realme X50 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 865 SoC, quad rear cameras

Poco X2 confirmed to receive the Android 11 OS update

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

Latest Picture Story

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Everything you need to know!

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Top 10 Facts about TikTok

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies