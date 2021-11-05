Snapdragon 870 powered Redmi, Xiaomi smartphones coming soon: Leak

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset has been a popular SoC amongst brands and audience both. Xiaomi and Redmi, both are interested in bringing new smartphones to the market with a Snapdragon 870 Soc, the specifications for which have now emerged online.

A Chinese tipster has shared key specifications of the Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones that will have one component in common, and that is the Snapdragon 870 processor. As for the leaked specifications, the Xiaomi smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with curved edges. This display will have a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will ve coupled with 67W fast charging and 33W wireless charging.

For optics, it should sport a 108-megapixel or a 50-megapixel primary camera along with a front camera of 20-megapixels. Moreover, it will also come with stereo Harmon Kardon speakers and an X-axis vibration motor.

As for the Redmi smartphone, this one will have a 6.6-inch flat OLED panel. Further, it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, JBL tuned stereo speakers, and an X-axis vibration motor. The tipster did not share the model names for both the smartphones.

In related news to the brands, it has been reported that Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will launch in India under Xiaomi branding as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The series also include Redmi Note 11 but there is no word on its launch in India. Additionally, the leak also revealed that these Redmi smartphones won’t be rebranded for the Global markets. So the change is only for India.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 11 5G is said to launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G. Further, the Redmi Note 11 5G is expected to launch as Poco M4 Pro 5G outside China.