  • 10:46 Feb 18, 2020

Advertisement

Snapchat plans a new design overhaul

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : February 18, 2020 10:37 am

Latest News

Snapchat is planning a new UI design overhaul with new features and functionality.
Advertisement

Snapchat, the popular social media app is currently in the phase of trying out a new interface on its mobile app. Broadly it’s working on two major changes that could be critical for their app. The first change is the new home for Snap Map that shows you your friend’s real-time location on an animated map along with it a place for the company’s home-brewed original videos. The second change is the injection of news briefs on the discover page.

 

Advertisement

 

The first change expands the app to 5 tabs from 3. Currently, Snapchat, when launched, has a page for the camera, a page for chats and the discover page.  In the new iteration of the app, the Snap Map has a new home. Its located to the left of the chats tab instead to being accessed by swiping down on the camera.

 

The Discover page is now called ‘community’ and to the right of it is the new tab which will now hold Snap’s collection of original series and is now called ‘discover’. The app also gets a navigation bar at the bottom of the screen to make in-app navigation easy.

 

 These UI changes are made to boost the number of active users after the last update brought down the rate by 2 percent and increase the overall usability as people have complained of Snapchat is difficult to use.

 

 

 

The second big change as mentioned earlier is the addition of news briefs in the community tab. Snap plans at allowing only reliable news agencies like The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post etc. to publish on the platform making the content more reliable and less prone to misinformation.

 

All these new features al still being tested and will be a while before it makes it to the public. The new UI overhaul makes room for Snapchat to flaunt their new line of original series and put the Snap Map in a more accessible place. The addition of the navigation bar will make the in-app navigation a tad bit easier. The addition of news built into the app is also appreciated as it will help people stay up to date in a more familiar environment.

Snapchat adds support for 5 new Indian languages

Latest News from Snapchat

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Did you know: Google Map changes the Map view based on location

How to enable Ad blocker on Google Chrome?

App to limit exposure to coronavirus launched

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies