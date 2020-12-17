Skullcandy Hesh headphones launched in India

Skullcandy has introduced a new product in its Hesh lineup, the Hesh headphones with ANC.

Skullcandy has launched a new headphone called Hesh ANC, thereby upgrading the Hesh lineup. The Hesh ANC headphones will be available for Rs 10,999 in True Black and White colour options. It will be available at Skullcandy.in this Christmas season.

Hesh ANC will tout the addition of Active Noise Canceling technology. As per Skullcandy, "For fans who are not ready to make the jump to Active Noise Canceling quite yet, product is built to fit seamlessly into real life and comes enabled with Tile, eliminating the fear of ever losing your device".

The Hesh ANC come equipped with Bluetooth wireless technology; call, track and volume control; and durability. They offer refined acoustics and a flat-folding, collapsible design.

The audio quality of the headphones relies on a 40mm dynamic driver.

Hesh ANC is built for the long haul with listening time up to 22 hours with ANC on and Rapid Charge, getting three hours of battery with just a 10 minute charge.

The headphones also feature ambient mode that deactivates Active Noise Canceling while still allowing you to hear your sound.