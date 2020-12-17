Advertisement

Skullcandy Hesh headphones launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2020 3:51 pm

Latest News

Skullcandy has introduced a new product in its Hesh lineup, the Hesh headphones with ANC.
Advertisement

Skullcandy has launched a new headphone called Hesh ANC, thereby upgrading the Hesh lineup. The Hesh ANC headphones will be available for Rs 10,999 in True Black and White colour options. It will be available at Skullcandy.in this Christmas season.

 

Hesh ANC will tout the addition of Active Noise Canceling technology. As per Skullcandy, "For fans who are not ready to make the jump to Active Noise Canceling quite yet, product is built to fit seamlessly into real life and comes enabled with Tile, eliminating the fear of ever losing your device".

 

Hesh ANC

Advertisement

 

The Hesh ANC come equipped with Bluetooth wireless technology; call, track and volume control; and durability. They offer refined acoustics and a flat-folding, collapsible design. 

 

The audio quality of the headphones relies on a 40mm dynamic driver. 

 

Hesh ANC folded

 

Hesh ANC is built for the long haul with listening time up to 22 hours with ANC on and Rapid Charge, getting three hours of battery with just a 10 minute charge.

 

The headphones also feature ambient mode that deactivates Active Noise Canceling while still allowing you to hear your sound. 

Skullcandy introduces new range of wireless earbuds

Skullcandy Method ANC earbuds launched in India for Rs 7,999

Skullcandy Vert wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 4,999

Skullcandy launches Crusher ANC headphones for Rs 24,999

Skullcandy SESH truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 5,999

Skullcandy Indy truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 7,499

Latest News from Skullcandy

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Apple to launch AirPods Pro Lite in early 2021: Report

iGear launches Twinpod, a Bluetooth speaker with integrated wireless earbuds

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies