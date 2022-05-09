Sharp Aquos R7 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 240Hz AMOLED display

Sharp has launched a new smartphone called Aquos R7 which is the latest flagship from the company. The device comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood and is equipped with a 240Hz AMOLED display, a Leica powered rear camera setup and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

The pricing and availability details of the Sharp Aquos R7 are yet to be disclosed. The handset is expected to release in the Japanese market in July this year. It will be available in black and silver on the home market. It may not arrive outside Japan.

Sharp Aquos R7 Specifications

The Sharp Aquos R7 sports a 6.6-inch Pro IGZO OLED screen that offers a resolution of 1260 x 2730 pixels, 2000 nits of brightness, a 1Hz to 240Hz variable refresh rate, 10-bit colors, and Dolby Vision support. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The device gets 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. For optics, the Sharp AQUOS R7 camera is equipped with a newly developed 1-inch 47MP sensor, plus SUMMICRON lens supervised by Leica from Germany.

The nano-level low-reflection processing is said to reduce reflections by 60% compared to AQUOS R6, with an F value of 1.9 and an equivalent focal length of 19mm. The Summicron lens has the same 35mm focal length as R6 and can cover a range of focal lengths from ultra-wide-angle to telephoto. On the front, there’s a 12.6-megapixel lens, and a 2.3 F value lens, and a 27mm focal length.

The Aquos R7 packs a 5000mAh battery with no word on fast charging capabilities. Connectivity options include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB-C port. It runs on Android 12 based Sharp’s Custom UI. Lastly, the AQUOS R7 is a waterproof and dust-resistant device.