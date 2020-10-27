Advertisement

Sennheiser launches Momentum True Wireless Earbuds, Special 75-year Anniversary Edition in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 27, 2020 12:41 pm

Latest News

Sennheiser has launched the MTW-2 Special 75-year Anniversary Edition in India which is exclusively available on Sennheiser's website for purchase.
Advertisement

Sennheiser, on the occasion of the company's 75-year anniversary in India, is launching Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless-2 Special 75-year Anniversary Edition priced at Rs 24,990.

 

The earbuds will be available exclusively on Sennheiser's own website. The TWS earbuds are powered by Sennheiser’s 7mm dynamic drivers. 

 

Sennheiser MTW-2

Advertisement

 

With features like a built-in equalizer and Sennheiser’s Smart Control App, it makes it possible to tailor the audio experience to an individual taste. The earbuds also feature active noise cancellation along with a Transparent Hearing feature which allows you to blend in ambient sound.

 

The buds come with a 7-hour battery life, which can be extended to up to 28 hours by charging on the go using the supplied case. 

 

Sennheiser MTW-2 Case

 

The earbuds also have intuitive touch controls as per Sennheiser that can even be customized to personalize controls for audio, calls and interacting with voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Apple Siri. 

 

These buds also have a Smart Pause feature that predicts the listener’s needs by pausing the audio when the earbuds are taken out and resumes when replaced in the ear. 

 

As per the company, it is 'Created as a thank you to Sennheiser’s customers, and pays tribute to the company’s heritage and reflects the audio specialist’s longstanding commitment to creating unique listening experiences.' 

PLAY announces Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador, launches 2 new wireless earphones

boAt Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds with up to 46h battery life launched at Rs 2999

Boat Watch Storm to go on sale from October 29th, priced at Rs 1,999

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 true wireless earbuds announced with Active Noise Cancellation

Latest News from Sennheiser

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG launches world's first rollable OLED TV at Rs 64 lakhs

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones launched

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12
Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?
Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?

Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?
Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers
Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages
How to Use JioPages Browser?

How to Use JioPages Browser?

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies