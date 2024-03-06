Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Headphones Launched In India: Price, Features

A month after the launch of Accentum Plus Wireless headphones in India, Sennheiser has now launched the Accentum Wireless headphones. Priced lower than the Plus variant, the Accentum Wireless headphones boasts of features like support for Smart Control app, USB-C charging and more.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Headphones: Price

Accentum wireless will be available for pre-order at a special price of Rs 11,990 in black and white colour variants from 6th to 11th March 2024. The headphones come with a 2-year warranty and are available for pre-order on the brand web-shop as well as on Amazon.in.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Headphones: Features

These headphones pack 37mm dynamic transducers which are tuned to provide sound experiences with enhanced bass performance and clarity. Furthermore, the acoustics have been optimised for broad ANC performance, dramatically reducing cacophony from the outside world through a combination of passive isolation and covert microphones targeting both low and higher frequencies.

They connect wirelessly via Bluetooth v5.2 and have support for aptX HD, AAC and SBC codecs. Along with that, they support multipoint connectivity, meaning they can connect to two devices simultaneously. Next, they can run for up to 50 hours per charge, and can “quick charge” for up to 5 more hours of listening in just 10 minutes.

The included USB-C charging cable can also transform the wireless headphones into awired set for instances when Bluetooth is not permitted or enabled, where you plug the USB cable into a class-compliant device to use ACCENTUM as an audio interface for content consumption and voice communication.

Their long-lasting battery has the added benefit of prolonging the amount of time it takes to reach the maximum number of charge cycles over the headphone’s lifespan, reducing e-waste along the way.

The headphones have two built-in microphones and a dedicated wind-reduction mode for clarity in calls. Adjustable side-tone with advanced signal processing keeps conversations feeling natural and fatigue-free while minimizing background distractions. It gets a simplified 4-button layout and optional companion smartphone app. From managing Bluetooth connections and features to experimenting with the 5-band EQ, the Smart Control App enhances the headphone experience. Smart Control can store user presets and deliver updates too.

The earcup and headband padding contact points effortlessly conform to the wearer’s shape and the Accentum Wireless headphones also sport a compact fold-flat design.