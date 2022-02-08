Select Xiaomi products will be available from Shell Petrol Pumps

Xiaomi has today announced its partnership with Shell India, with a focus to make its range of accessories more accessible to consumers. With this, Xiaomi users can now purchase select ecosystem products at the nearest Shell Fuel Station.

Kickstarting the partnership in Bangalore, the pilot is currently live at 5 Shell fuel stations where Xiaomi consumers will be able to purchase a select range of accessories 24X7.

Some of the Xiaomi products available at Shell Fuel Station will include products like Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor, Mi Smart Band 5, Mi 2A Fast Charger with Cable, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, Redmi Earbuds 2C, Redmi Power Bank 20000 mAh and many more.

Xiaomi India is further strengthening its commitment to the consumer through its partnership with Shell by offering consumers the option of purchasing their favourite Xiaomi and Redmi accessories even when on the move.

ALSO READ: TMI Phone of the month (Jan 22) : Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi India currently has 75+ Mi Homes, 75+ Mi Studios, 9400+ Mi Preferred Partners, and 4000+ Large format Retail partners along with 3000+ Mi Stores.

The brand also launched its first omnichannel solution last year during the pandemic – Mi Commerce as a special initiative with the intent to blur online and offline boundaries.

Commenting on the same, Sunil Baby, Senior Director of Offline sales, Xiaomi India, said, “Through our partnership with Shell, our aim is to increase the availability and accessibility of Xiaomi India’s range of accessories in the country for consumers.“