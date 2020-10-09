Advertisement

Saregama launches Carvaan Mini Kids Bluetooth Speaker for Rs 2,990

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 09, 2020 1:11 pm

The new speaker from Saregama comes with 80 preloaded Classic Hindi and English rhymes for kids of all ages.
Saregama has announced the launch of its new Carvaan Mini Kids Bluetooth Speaker in India. The Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids is designed for children that comes pre-loaded with rhymes, stories, mantras and learning topics, in English and Hindi. It is priced at Rs 2,990 and is available for purchase from Saregama’s official website.

Carvaan Mini kids comes with a 6 month warranty on parts, excluding accessories. It comes in Baby Blue colour. Saregama Carvaan Mini kids is very light weight which is especially designed for kids of age group of 2-10 years.

The device has a special loop feature which allows the kids to play their favourite audio in a repeat mode. It is portable and can be used without internet there are no ad breaks to interrupt the child's listening or learning experience. It requires no assistance from elders or parents to operate. It can also be used by the kids as their personal Bluetooth speaker to play their own music or any other collection on phone/ tablet.

The new speaker from Saregama comes with 80 preloaded Classic Hindi and English rhymes for kids of all ages. It has 300+ pre-loaded Hindi and English stories. These stories are old age classics like Panchtantra stories, Fairy Tales, Akbar Birbal, Moral stories, Mythological Stories etc.   

There are 15 fun learning songs based on topics like Numbers, Alphabets and Phonetics etc. For devotional activities, the speaker has 33 mantras and devotional songs comprising of Gayatri Mantra, Mahamritunjaya Mantra, Hanuman Chalisa, Om chant and more.

Customers can pair mobile phones with Carvaan Mini Kids and can enjoy songs stored on  personal device on Carvaan Mini Kids Speaker.

The device comes with battery backup of up to 6 hours, claims the company. There is a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting external speakers/headphones and Aux-in port for plugging in phones and other devices. It does not support FM/AM. The speaker dimensions are 11x8x4cm and weighs just 250g.

