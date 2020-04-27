Samsung’s first pop-up selfie camera smartphone leaked online

The smartphone will be the first phone from the company to feature pop-up selfie mechanism.

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone that will come loaded with a pop-up selfie camera smartphone. The smartphone will be the first phone from the company to feature pop-up selfie mechanism.

Folks at Pigtou has revealed a set of renders of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. The report highlights that the upcoming smartphone might come under Galaxy A-series umbrella. However, there is no confirmation of this claim.

Furthermore, the render reveals that the smartphone will come with a pop-up selfie camera at the top. The upcoming smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch screen. The phone will measure 160.9mm in height, 77mm in width and 9.2mm in thickness.



The back panel of the smartphone is loaded with a triple-camera setup along with a LED flash. There is a slight bump due to the rear camera module. The fingerprint sensor is right adjacent to the camera module. The front panel comes with a fullscreen display. The right side is loaded with volume controls and power on/off button, while the left houses SIM slot.

The base of the device comes with a USB Type-C port flanked between speaker grille and microphone. The top of the phone houses the pop-up mechanism along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The report highlights that the phone might also come with IR blaster. That said, there is no information about the hardware and other features of the upcoming smartphone.