Samsung to soon launch The Frame TV 2020 in India

Samsung has revealed that it will be soon launching its new premium TV in India. Dubbed as The Frame TV 2020, the upcoming model will be sold in the country soon.

The company has revealed that the upcoming Smart TV will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has made the Notify Me page live on its platform. Samsung has revealed that the official launch is expected to take place in a week. Furthermore, interested customers can simply sign up for the updates with the Notify Me option on Flipkart.

The upcoming Smart TV will be a successor of The Frame 2019. The TV comes with a QLED screen with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology and HDR 10+. The device features motion and brightness sensors which detects your presence and turns the TV display into artwork and switches off to save energy in your absence.

The Frame offers an Art Mode which displays artwork and photos just like they would be on paper, film or canvas instead of a black screen. It has an inbuilt Art Store which shows 1,000+ artworks from world-renowned institutions around the world.

The Frame is integrated with Voice Assistant support and works with Bixby and Google Assistant to change channels, adjust the volume, control playback and more through voice commands. The TV can connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and offers support for SmartThings App, One Remote Control and AirPlay 2.