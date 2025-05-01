Samsung has announced price cuts on its flagship Galaxy S24 series, unveiling deep discounts across the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24 FE. The limited-time offer, starting today, brings Galaxy AI features to consumers at significantly lower prices.
Flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra Now at INR 84,999
The Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung’s top-tier premium smartphone, sees a massive drop from its original price of INR 129,999 to a new limited-time offer price of INR 84,999. The device, known for its AI communication tools like Live Translate, Note Assist, and Drawing Assist, also boasts a 200mp ProVisual Engine camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, delivering elite performance and professional-grade photography.
Samsung’s integration of AI in productivity tools like Transcript Assist and Chat Assist enables seamless, real-time translation and communication, even in languages like Hindi, directly from the Samsung Keyboard.
Galaxy S24: Flagship Features at INR 44,999
Samsung’s Galaxy S24, now available at INR 44,999 (down from INR 74,999), offers a suite of Galaxy AI capabilities wrapped in a sleek, compact 6.2-inch design. Its 50mp triple camera, AI Zoom, and Nightography capabilities allow users to capture crisp, detailed images even in low-light environments. The Portrait Studio feature introduces a creative twist to photography by converting regular portraits into styles like 3D Cartoon, Watercolor, or Sketch.
Additionally, Call Assist provides real-time translations and generative text support during calls. Generative Edit tools in the Gallery App help users refine images by removing reflections and enhancing visual quality, powered entirely by on-device AI.
Galaxy S24 FE: AI Innovation at INR 34,999
The Galaxy S24 FE is now available at INR 34,999, a steep drop from its launch price of INR 59,999. Tailored for performance and creativity, it features the Exynos 2400 chipset, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, and a 4700mAh battery.
Camera enthusiasts will appreciate the ProVisual Engine, now debuting in the FE series, which uses AI to capture rich detail and lifelike textures. The triple-lens setup includes a 50mp wide lens, an 8mp telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12mp ultra-wide lens, supported by advanced Photo Assist AI tools.
Galaxy S24 Series – Price Drop Comparison Table
|Product
|Original Price (INR)
|Deal Price (INR)
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|129,999
|84,999
|Galaxy S24
|74,999
|44,999
|Galaxy S24 FE
|59,999
|34,999
Samsung’s aggressive price drop strategy signals its intent to broaden the adoption of Galaxy AI features in India’s rapidly growing smartphone market. With cutting-edge tools for productivity, creativity, and real-time communication, the Galaxy S24 lineup delivers flagship experiences at new, accessible price points.