Samsung has announced price cuts on its flagship Galaxy S24 series, unveiling deep discounts across the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24 FE. The limited-time offer, starting today, brings Galaxy AI features to consumers at significantly lower prices.

Flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra Now at INR 84,999

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung’s top-tier premium smartphone, sees a massive drop from its original price of INR 129,999 to a new limited-time offer price of INR 84,999. The device, known for its AI communication tools like Live Translate, Note Assist, and Drawing Assist, also boasts a 200mp ProVisual Engine camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, delivering elite performance and professional-grade photography.

Samsung’s integration of AI in productivity tools like Transcript Assist and Chat Assist enables seamless, real-time translation and communication, even in languages like Hindi, directly from the Samsung Keyboard.

Galaxy S24: Flagship Features at INR 44,999

Samsung’s Galaxy S24, now available at INR 44,999 (down from INR 74,999), offers a suite of Galaxy AI capabilities wrapped in a sleek, compact 6.2-inch design. Its 50mp triple camera, AI Zoom, and Nightography capabilities allow users to capture crisp, detailed images even in low-light environments. The Portrait Studio feature introduces a creative twist to photography by converting regular portraits into styles like 3D Cartoon, Watercolor, or Sketch.

Additionally, Call Assist provides real-time translations and generative text support during calls. Generative Edit tools in the Gallery App help users refine images by removing reflections and enhancing visual quality, powered entirely by on-device AI.

Galaxy S24 FE: AI Innovation at INR 34,999

The Galaxy S24 FE is now available at INR 34,999, a steep drop from its launch price of INR 59,999. Tailored for performance and creativity, it features the Exynos 2400 chipset, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, and a 4700mAh battery.

Camera enthusiasts will appreciate the ProVisual Engine, now debuting in the FE series, which uses AI to capture rich detail and lifelike textures. The triple-lens setup includes a 50mp wide lens, an 8mp telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12mp ultra-wide lens, supported by advanced Photo Assist AI tools.

Galaxy S24 Series – Price Drop Comparison Table

Product Original Price (INR) Deal Price (INR) Galaxy S24 Ultra 129,999 84,999 Galaxy S24 74,999 44,999 Galaxy S24 FE 59,999 34,999

Samsung’s aggressive price drop strategy signals its intent to broaden the adoption of Galaxy AI features in India’s rapidly growing smartphone market. With cutting-edge tools for productivity, creativity, and real-time communication, the Galaxy S24 lineup delivers flagship experiences at new, accessible price points.