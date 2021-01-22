Advertisement

Samsung rolls back Android 11 One UI 3.0 update for Galaxy S10 series

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 22, 2021 6:15 pm

The Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G devices firs received the update in the first week of January.
Samsung has reportedly rolled back the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 series. So the Android 11 update with the One UI 3.0 is no longer available for the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e devices. This applies to both over-the-air updates and those installed through SmartSwitch.
 
As per Sammobile, Samsung has pulled the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series devices. However, Samsung has not yet revealed the reason for rolling back the update. It is likely that the update has been pulled due to certain bugs in the firmware.

The report further says that some Samsung Galaxy S10 series users have reported the device heating up and camera blur issue. There may also be as yet unreported bugs. As of now, it is not known when Samsung will resume the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update rollout.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G devices first received the update in the first week of January in Switzerland carrying the firmware version G97xFXXU9ETLJ. The update had also started rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10e devices in India recently carrying firmware versions G970FXXU9ETLJ/ G970FOXM9ETLJ/ G970FXXU9ETLJ.

With Android 11 and One UI 3.0 features, the update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series also came with the January 2021 Android security patch.

After the update, the devices received features like chat bubbles features, media controls, improved permission management, and organized notifications. The update also brought new icons and better customisations for adding call backgrounds and adjusting Always On-Display to the phones.

