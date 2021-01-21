Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.0 update in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e One UI 3.0 update will bring features like chat bubbles features, media controls, improved permission management, and organized notifications.

Samsung has rolled out the stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 to its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e smartphones. The new software update brings the January 2020 security patch to both the devices.



As per a report by Android Police, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e devices in India have received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. The update comes with firmware version G970FXXU9ETLJ/ G970FOXM9ETLJ/ G970FXXU9ETLJ and is sized around 1.8GB.



Users on the Reddit are also reporting to receive the update in their devices. You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.



Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e One UI 3.0 update will bring features like chat bubbles features, media controls, improved permission management, and organized notifications. The update brings new icons and better customisations for adding call backgrounds and adjusting Always On-Display to the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. The device is powered by an octa-core processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ on the other hand sports a bigger 6.4-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. The device is powered by an octa-core processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card. This smartphone also launched with the same software as standard S10 and is receiving Android 11 as a second major OS update.