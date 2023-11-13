Samsung releases November 2023 security update for Galaxy S23 series in India

Samsung releases monthly updates for its flagships and the November 2023 security patch update is now being released for Galaxy S23 series. This is the second update based on One UI 6.0 after the brand released the major update for its Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra earlier last month.

The November 2023 security patch update weighs in at around 340MB for the Galaxy S23 series and as usual, doesn’t include any changes mentioned in the changelog. As the update is live for S23 series, all the three devices in the lineup are getting it. The update is live in India, Europe, Germany, Poland and more regions.

However, it still doesn’t solve one of the issues plaguing the software since One UI 6.0 update, and that is the broken animation while closing an App via a widget. It is expected that one of the updates coming in near future will be fixing the issue.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Review – A Budget-Friendly Contender in the World of Flagships

Two more devices receiving the update include Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A54. The update comes with a firmware version ending in DWK1 for the Galaxy A52 4G and is available in Russia and select European markets. The Galaxy A54 update comes with firmware version AWJ4 and is rolling out in some South American markets. These updates are based on One UI 5.1 and should be rolling out to more regions soon.

To download the latest update on your Galaxy smartphone, open the phone’s Settings app, select Software update, then tap Download and install. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the changes introduced in the One UI 6.0 update, take a look at our One UI 6.0 overview article. Samsung also introduced a new temporary cloud backup feature with the latest One UI version, offering unlimited Cloud Storage to its Galaxy smartphone and tablet users but only for 30 days.