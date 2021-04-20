Advertisement

Samsung launches Pick-up and Drop Service for Smartphones, Tablets in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 20, 2021 10:51 am

Consumers visiting Samsung service centers can also opt for drop-only service to get their mobile devices delivered to their home post repair.
Samsung has expanded its contactless service offerings in the country with a new pick-up and drop service for mobile devices. The pick-up and drop and drop only service for mobile device repair can be availed at a nominal convenience fee of Rs 199 & Rs 99, respectively. Consumers can pay for the service through several digital payment options.


Consumers visiting Samsung service centers can also opt for drop-only service to get their mobile devices delivered to their home post repair. This will ensure Samsung smartphone and tablet consumers do not have to step out of the safety and comfort of their homes to get their devices serviced.

 

The pick-up and drop service for mobile devices has been kicked-off in 46 cities – Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Agra, Lucknow, Varansi, Dehradun, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Durgapur, Ranchi, Thane, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Rajkot, Jabalpur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Calicut, Tirupati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam – for non-containment zones falling within municipal limits and with adherence to curfew rules.


Customers can register for service of their Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy S, Galaxy F, Galaxy Note and Galaxy Fold series smartphones as well as tablets. Personnel involved in the pick-up and drop of the devices from the homes of consumers will follow all safety protocols.

 

Samsung offers several contactless service options to its consumers, helping them resolve their issues without stepping out of their homes. Consumers can opt for WhatsApp, Remote Support, Live Chat, technical assistance through the call center or access do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung Website and on YouTube.

