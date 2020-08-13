Samsung launches 'Experience Samsung at Home' Service for Galaxy Consumers in India

Consumers looking to explore Galaxy devices from the safety and comfort of their homes can book an online appointment for home demo via the ‘Experience Samsung at Home portal’ by entering their contact details.

Samsung has today announced a new service ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ to enable consumers to explore and buy Galaxy devices – smartphones, tablets and wearables from the safety of their homes. Samsung is rolling out the ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ service across 900 Exclusive Retail outlets and will expand the program further in the coming months.



The new service will not only help consumers book a home demo for their favourite Galaxy devices online, but will also enable them to purchase the device online and get it home delivered from a nearby Samsung Exclusive outlet.



Consumers then have to select the closest Samsung Exclusive Store in their neighbourhood. Consumer details are sent real-time to the selected store and the store calls back the consumer within 24 hours to confirm the appointment.



A Samsung Experience Consultant (SEC) visits the consumer’s home as per schedule for product demo. All Samsung SECs are trained to follow the safety guidelines.



During home deliveries of Galaxy products, all safety guidelines are followed and the transaction is made via the digital channel. Post the home demo and purchase, consumers also receive a feedback link via SMS to rate their experience.