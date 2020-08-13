Advertisement

Samsung launches 'Experience Samsung at Home' Service for Galaxy Consumers in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 13, 2020 3:53 pm

Latest News

Consumers looking to explore Galaxy devices from the safety and comfort of their homes can book an online appointment for home demo via the ‘Experience Samsung at Home portal’ by entering their contact details.
Advertisement

Samsung has today announced a new service ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ to enable consumers to explore and buy Galaxy devices – smartphones, tablets and wearables from the safety of their homes. Samsung is rolling out the ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ service across 900 Exclusive Retail outlets and will expand the program further in the coming months.

The new service will not only help consumers book a home demo for their favourite Galaxy devices online, but will also enable them to purchase the device online and get it home delivered from a nearby Samsung Exclusive outlet.

Consumers looking to explore Galaxy devices from the safety and comfort of their homes can book an online appointment for home demo via the ‘Experience Samsung at Home portal’ by entering their contact details.

Consumers then have to select the closest Samsung Exclusive Store in their neighbourhood. Consumer details are sent real-time to the selected store and the store calls back the consumer within 24 hours to confirm the appointment.
 
A Samsung Experience Consultant (SEC) visits the consumer’s home as per schedule for product demo. All Samsung SECs are trained to follow the safety guidelines.

During home deliveries of Galaxy products, all safety guidelines are followed and the transaction is made via the digital channel. Post the home demo and purchase, consumers also receive a feedback link via SMS to rate their experience.

Samsung Galaxy M31s First Impressions: Can it take Samsung to new heights?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue colour variant launched in India

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra First Impressions: Bigger and Better

Samsung introduces AltZLife private mode on Galaxy A71, A51

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G to launch in India on August, reveals Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M51 support pages go live, launch seems imminent

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo S1 Prime goes official with 48MP quad camera and Snapdragon 665 SoC

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Rolling Out: Things You Should Know

Xiaomi pledges 2,500 smartphones to children worst affected by pandemic

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression
Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies