Samsung joins hands with Physics Wallah

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, announced today the introduction of the ‘Samsung Education Hub,’ an education App designed for TV in collaboration with Physics Wallah. The app will be accessible on all Samsung TVs ranging from 32-inch to 98-inch screen sizes, as well as Samsung Smart Monitors. Starting with the 2023 models, the Education Hub app will be progressively rolled out on Samsung TVs and Smart Monitors, spanning back to 2020 models. The app will also be compatible with all 2024 Samsung TVs and Smart Monitors.

This initiative aims to augment the role of TV as an educational tool within households, offering the option to attend online classes on a larger screen through an exclusive partnership with Physics Wallah, an online ed-tech platform.

The Education Hub app will provide access to both live classes and on-demand educational content for students in grades 6 through 12 in the CBSE Board, as well as those preparing for competitive examinations such as IIT and NEET. The educational content is accessible to existing student subscribers of Physics Wallah who own Samsung TVs and to Samsung TV users interested in subscribing to the ed-tech platform.

Samsung consumers will have the opportunity to try any one of the ‘premium live courses’ for up to 2 months on their TVs or Smart Monitors at no cost. Additionally, they will gain access to the content library of ‘Physics Wallah Khazaana Content,’ featuring premium lectures by top educators. Samsung consumers can also avail of a 20% discount on the course fee for any one of the ‘premium live courses’ of their choice. Specific terms and conditions apply to these offers.

Dipesh Shah, Head of India Consumer Experience Team at Samsung, said,, “With the Samsung Education Hub app, we seek to expand the role of TV in households beyond mere entertainment and make online learning a seamless experience on the big screen.”

Abhishek Mishra, Chief Strategy Officer of Physics Wallah, emphasized the collaborative effort, saying, “Our mission has always been to make education accessible to students through every possible means – be it phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, or hybrid modes. This collaboration is a step towards widening the distribution of quality content. Now, students can enjoy a better learning experience in the comfort of their homes, on bigger screens. We believe this will enhance their understanding and retention of knowledge.”

The Education Hub joins a suite of premium services on Samsung Smart TVs, including cloud gaming, yoga, and fitness.

