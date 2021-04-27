Advertisement

Samsung getting more power by powering phones from other brands

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2021 12:18 pm

Latest News

Samsung is one of the few companies that only makes smartphones but also its components, therefore reaping double profits

Samsung is one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers around the world and produces smartphones that often lead the way for others. The company was also one of the first brands to offer a foldable smartphone to the public and this is just one of the instances where Samsung came in first. 

 

But Samsung is one of those few companies that not only creates smartphones but their components as well. Samsung produces chipsets, cameras, displays, RAM, you name it. Samsung even owns Harman Kardon whose speakers are also being used nowadays in smartphones. Basically, almost every component that goes into a smartphone is also manufactured by Samsung.

 

And because of this, the company reaps profits that are more than any other brand in the industry. It gains more power over the brands by powering the smartphones those brands make. And there's also no monopoly in play as all the components are manufactured by some of the other well known companies as well but the quality and performance of these components also matters in which Samsung is nailing it.

 

For example, during the start of the year, Samsung unveiled its Exynos 1050 chips based on the 5nm fabrication process that power the Vivo X60 series in China. Next, Samsung makes one of the most impressive 108MP camera sensors called HM2 that is equipped on Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Realme 8 Pro. Now, another sensor by Samsung called GN2 is equipped on Xiaomi's latest Mi 11 Ultra which ironically competes with Samsung's own Galaxy S21 Ultra.

 

Coming to displays, Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra, BlackShark 4 series, and even Asus' latest ROG Phone 5 is equipped with Samsung's E4 AMOLED display. In this way, Samsung is powering other smartphones as well in the market which not only helps them with profit, but also with advertising as brands have to indicate which display, or camera sensors they are using in their devices and that is where Samsung comes to play.

 

Even for speakers, Xiaomi's latest Mi 11 Series is equipped with Harman Kardon - tuned stereo speaker setups and for those unaware, Harman Kardon is a subsidiary of Samsung. And Samsung manufacturing the components means it can use those components in its own smartphones which helps the company save some costs as it won't have to source those components from anothet company, say, Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm.

 

This is how Samsung not only makes money from its own smartphones, but also from other brands along with the benefits that come from the partnership. 

Is Realme 8 Pro worth an upgrade?

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite key specifications tipped

Samsung launches Samsung TV Plus service in India

Samsung Galaxy F02s, F12 launching in India on April 5 via Flipkart

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Itel Vision 2 launched in India at Rs 7,499

Nokia 2.4 starts receiving Android 11 update

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies