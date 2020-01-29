Samsung Galaxy Z Flip full specs, renders and price leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O flexible display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. Now, just ahead of the official unveiling, full specifications along with press renders and price of the upcoming foldable smartphone have been leaked online.

The specs, price and renders were published by WinFuture and it reveals that the smartphone will be available in two colour options Purple and Black. The render reveals that the smartphone will come with a vertical folding mechanism, which is present in the Moto Razr. Furthermore, the back panel features a dual-camera setup, while the flexible display comes with a punch-hole design at the top-centre position. There is also a secondary screen right next to the rear camera module.

The report highlights that the smartphone will come with a price tag of around EUR 1,500, which roughly translate to Rs 1,17,655 and it is expected to be available from February 14, 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O flexible display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio. The phone will come with HDR 10+ support and it has a cover that is made of ultra-thin glass, which is said to provide better protection as compared to the plastic film used in the Galaxy Fold.

There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.06-inch screen with 300 x 116 pixel resolution. The secondary screen is Super AMOLED and it supports Always-On, which will be used to display time and various notifications. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 of internal storage. There will be no support of microSD card. On the camera front, the foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature. The phone can record UHD 4K videos from the rear camera at 60fps and 4K videos from the front at 30fps.

The smartphone is loaded with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it also comes with wireless charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4 + 5 GHz), WiFi Direct, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 87.4 x 73.6 x 15.4 - 17.3 mm when folded and 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9 - 7.2 mm when opened. It weighs 183 grams.