Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Moto Razr 40 Ultra: Which one should you choose?

With Samsung unveiling its Galaxy Z Flip 5, users now have another option in the foldable space, especially here in India where there are a decent number of choices available if we talk of flip style foldable devices. The two of the most toughest contenders to beat for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 include the recently launched Moto Razr 40 Ultra and the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Which one’s the best one for you and offers the most value for money? Let’s find out in this article where we compare the three of the most popular flip foldable phones in India.

Design

While design of a handset is always a subjective matter, we feel all three of them have some unique aspects to them that would appeal to the consumers. The Oppo Find N2 Flip for the first time, brought a vertical cover display while Razr 40 Ultra’s and Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover display follows the conventional design of a horizontal panel.

However, the one that looks the most futuristic and attractive, in our opinion, is the Razr 40 Ultra, not only because it is curved at the sides, but also because of how there’s a cutout around the two round cameras. Motorola didn’t take an easy way out like Samsung did, where it just curved the display upwards from where the camera sensors are placed on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, thereby making the shape of a folder icon.

The design may look appealing to some but at the same time, it could also be unlikable to many. As for the Find N2 Flip, it’s vertical cover display is 3.2-inches in size, the smallest out of the lot. It looks unique but again, may not be the cup of tea for many. The Razr 40 Ultra’s panel seems to be the most comfortable choice as it not only serves the purpose well, but also looks the most normal, yet unique at the same time.

As for the hinge, all of them have a waterdrop hinge allowing them to close flat without any gap between the two halves. In other words, durability and longevity of the device shouldn’t be an issue on either of the three.

Display

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a 3.4-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 306 ppi and a resolution of 748 x 720 pixels. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz up till 120Hz.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip features a 6.8-inch foldable OLED panel and a 3.26-inch external display. The former has a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels while the latter has a 720 x 382 pixels resolution. The folding display supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness, and UDG protection. The outer display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra sports a 3.6-inch external cover display which is a pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1100 nits peak brightness, 1056 x 1066 pixels resolution with 413 ppi and Glass Victus protection. Then there is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1400 nits peak brightness and 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution.

Razr 40 Ultra (left), Galaxy Z Flip 5 (center), Find N2 Flip (right)

Now, the inner displays on all three of them have a marginal difference in size, but all of them have the same resolution, making them look sharp. However, the smoothest ones are on the Razr 40 Ultra, both inner and outer panels as they have the highest refresh rate out of the trio. But, that also has a drawback as the battery life would take a hit.

The strongest outer cover display is present on the Flip 5 as it gets the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, which is the latest and most strongest Corning offers at the moment. The Find N2 Flip has the weakest one while Razr 40 Ultra lies in between the two. By the looks of it, the Razr 40 Ultra once again takes the win here, thanks to being it having the biggest cover display with the highest resolution, refresh rate and a decent protection glass. However, if you feel that you want the strongest cover display, then Flip 5 is the more appropriate one.

Software & Performance

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, while Razr 40 Ultra has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Find N2 Flip has the Dimensity 9000+. All three of them are offered with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung has an advantage here, as it offers the most powerful processor compared to the competition. Not only that, but there’s an additional variant that gets you 512GB of in-built storage for those looking to store more content on their handset. Motorola and Oppo offer only a single variant for their foldables.

This doesn’t mean that Find N2 Flip and Razr 40 Ultra cannot handle heavy duty tasks, as they are too equipped with flagship level processors. But as we are considering the on-paper specifications here, the Z Flip 5 gets you the latest and greatest from Qualcomm yet, compare to a year old chips that are present on the other two phones.

As for the software, this remains a personal preference as you may like one Android skin better than the other two. While Oppo and Samsung have their own take on Android, Motorola opts for a more stock Android-like approach on its foldable. Samsung, however, steals the win here as it offers the highest number of OS upgrades (4 years) compared to three years in Find N2 Flip and Razr 40 Ultra. This can be a deal breaker for many who are planning to keep their devices for a longer period of time.

Battery & Cameras

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is backed by a 3700mAh battery unit, while the Razr 40 Ultra and Oppo Find N2 Flip have a 3800mAh and 4300mAh battery, respectively. The Find N2 Flip finally does something better than the other two and not only has the biggest battery cell but also the fastest charging speeds at 44W. This makes it the winner of this round.

On the other hand, the Flip 5 and Razr 40 Ultra should provide somewhat similar battery backup. In fact, we feel the Flip 5 would offer a longer usage time as the Razr 40 Ultra has higher refresh rate on both displays which would deplete the battery quicker. However, that’s a speculation and we cannot confirm it until we use both of them side by side.

The Flip 5 loses out on charging speeds also, as on paper, it charges the slowest at 25W. The Razr 40 Ultra charges at 30W. Once again, the bigger battery with slightly faster charging on Razr 40 Ultra and smaller battery with slower charging should balance out the difference between the two, therefore, providing similar speeds here as well. Except for the Find N2 Flip, the other two support wireless charging also so that’s a plus point.

As for the cameras, all three of them have a dual camera setup that we won’t comment on as any one of them could be better than the other in real world usage. As we haven’t tried all of them, we won’t be picking out a winner in the camera section.

Verdict

The Razr 40 Ultra and the Find N2 Flip have the same price tag of Rs 89,999 while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at Rs 99,999. A Rs 10,000 difference gets you a more powerful processor on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 paired with Samsung’s One UI Android skin that will offer you updates till 2027. If you prefer Samsung’s software and want a stronger build quality over the other two along with timely stable updates then Galaxy Z Flip 5 is what you should aim for.

The Razr 40 Ultra on the other hand, gives you a stock Android feel, costs less, has a better cover display but doesn’t give you updates for as long as Samsung does. Moreover, Motorola users do complain of delayed updates so that’s something to consider as well if those are your priority.

The Find N2 Flip is the least appealing out of the three at this point. The only place where it shines is that it gets a bigger battery and faster charging out of the two and that’s it.

So there’s your comparison of the three most popular flip foldable phones in India. Make your choice!