LLM Bixby Will Go Global Next Month with Galaxy S25 Series: Report

Samsung unveiled LLM Bixby earlier last month with the Samsung W25 and the W25 Flip in China. However, Samsung is planning to expand LLM Bixby access to new regions starting next month when the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launches. Here are all the details about the development.

As per ET News, the new AI-powered Bixby will be going global and won’t be restricted to China with the launch of Galaxy S25 series. The revamped assistant was initially anticipated to debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, reports suggest it was delayed due to scheduling conflicts on Samsung’s part.

The upcoming AI-backed Bixby, set to launch with the Galaxy S25 series, will be powered by a large language model (LLM) similar to ChatGPT or Google Gemini. This upgrade aims to enable more natural interactions with the digital assistant. Additionally, it is expected to retrieve information from apps like Calendar and Samsung Internet, understand on-screen context, and integrate with other apps for tasks such as providing directions and more.

In China, Samsung highlighted four major new capabilities of the next-generation Bixby, including the ability to incorporate video into responses. For example, when requesting travel tips, Bixby can now add relevant videos to text replies. Then, another new feature enables Bixby to translate entire web pages, making it easier for users to access information in different languages.

Bixby in China can further capture and process multi-task instructions which the user might incorporate in a sentence. For instance, a user could say, “Turn on the vibration mode and tell me the schedule at 5 p.m. tomorrow,” and Bixby will be able to fulfill both these tasks.

The company notes that the new version will have improved contextual understanding of instructions and can also utilize on-screen content. Finally, one of the biggest new features of the next-generation Bixby is that it can intelligently generate PPT, Word and other document content according to the users’ needs to improve editing efficiency.

It’s unclear whether all these features will make it to global version of LLM Bixby. Whatever the case may be, Bixby is surely going to get a worthy upgrade next month which will finally allow it to match the likes of Gemini on Android devices.