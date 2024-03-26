Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets April 2024 Security Patch In India; Cameras Also Improved

Samsung has released a new update for its Galaxy S24 series in India and other parts of the world, such as Europe and South Korea. The new update brings the April 2024 security patch along with some of the suggested camera improvements. Here are all the details regarding the April 2024 patch for the Galaxy S24 series.

The April 2024 security patch update is now live for all three devices in the series, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The update sizes vary according to the models, where the Galaxy S24 Ultra updates almost weigh in at about 1GB while the Galaxy S24+ update had a size of around 660MB.

According to a post on Samsung’s Korean community forums, the Galaxy S24 series April 2024 update also carries several improvements for the camera apart from the updated security, such as:

Improved low-light images

Improved white balance accuracy and exposure

Improved colours in the ExpertRAW app

Improved text clarity in zoomed-in shots

Support for 480 x 480 pixels Resolution in Instant Slow Mo

Samsung released the April security patch while we are still sitting in March, which shows how committed the brand is towards providing the latest security updates for its flagships.

In other related news, despite being their top-of-the-line flagship, the Galaxy S24 series still misses out on seamless updates, while the brand’s mid-ranger Galaxy A55 5G is the first smartphone to get it. It allows users to quickly update their devices without waiting for a long reboot process to complete.