HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets April 2024 Security Patch In India; Cameras...

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets April 2024 Security Patch In India; Cameras Also Improved

Samsung has rolled out the April 2024 security patch update for the Galaxy S24 series in India and other regions.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Galaxy S24 series April 2024 update

Samsung has released a new update for its Galaxy S24 series in India and other parts of the world, such as Europe and South Korea. The new update brings the April 2024 security patch along with some of the suggested camera improvements. Here are all the details regarding the April 2024 patch for the Galaxy S24 series.

The April 2024 security patch update is now live for all three devices in the series, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The update sizes vary according to the models, where the Galaxy S24 Ultra updates almost weigh in at about 1GB while the Galaxy S24+ update had a size of around 660MB.

According to a post on Samsung’s Korean community forums, the Galaxy S24 series April 2024 update also carries several improvements for the camera apart from the updated security, such as:

  • Improved low-light images
  • Improved white balance accuracy and exposure
  • Improved colours in the ExpertRAW app
  • Improved text clarity in zoomed-in shots
  • Support for 480 x 480 pixels in Instant Slow Mo

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Review: Is It A Value for Money Offering?

Samsung released the April security patch while we are still sitting in March, which shows how committed the brand is towards providing the latest security updates for its flagships.

In other related news, despite being their top-of-the-line flagship, the Galaxy S24 series still misses out on seamless updates, while the brand’s mid-ranger Galaxy A55 5G is the first smartphone to get it. It allows users to quickly update their devices without waiting for a long reboot process to complete.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage256, 512, 1TB
  • Display6.8 inch, 1440 x 3088 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera200MP + 12MP + 50MP + 10MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+
  • ChipsetExynos 2400 (Global), Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (US, Canada)
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage (GB)256, 512
  • Display6.7-inch, 3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP + 10MP
  • Battery4900mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24
  • ChipsetExynos 2400 (Global), Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (US, Canada)
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.2-inch, 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP + 10MP
  • Battery4000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.