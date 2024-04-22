Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Development Progressing

Samsung seems to be working on a new smartphone in the Fan Edition series, and it could be none other than the Galaxy S24 FE. The S24 FE would bring a good amount of Galaxy S24 series features and specs to an overall lower price package. A new leak suggests that the development of Galaxy S24 FE is going on at Samsung and it may arrive this year.

According to GalaxyClub, Samsung is developing a new device that gets the codename R12. For reference, the publication mentions that the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S21 FE, and Galaxy S23 FE were codenamed R8, R9, and R11, making it clear that R12 would be the Galaxy S24 FE. The Galaxy S22 FE was codenamed R10, however, it was never released.

The publication didn’t delve into any other details about the upcoming Fan edition device but the device is expected to arrive sometime during Q4 of the 2024. The worlwide launch may take place next year. However, these are all speculations and nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Galaxy S24 FE could have the Exynos 2400 chipset, while select markets would get the Snapdragon version, according to a previous report. Aside from that, it could sport a 6.1-inch AMOLED Display along with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and two storage variants such as 128GB (UFS 3.1) and 256GB (UFS 4.0). The size of the display remains unconfirmed as of yet. Moreover, it could sport a 4500mAh battery, which is bigger than the 4000mAh cell in the vanilla Galaxy S24.

Meanwhile, the Fan edition lineup could soon expand and include new Samsung foldables. The first entry-level Galaxy Z Fold FE model this year is likely to be released around the same time as the Apple iPhone 16 series, which should be sometime between September and October. “The shipment target of the entry-level model Z-Fold 6 is not much, ranging from 200,000 to 300,000 units. However, it could distract consumer interest in the iPhone 16 series, which is coming at a similar time”, a report read.