Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus Specification Revealed

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 07, 2020 2:58 pm

While the listing doesn't explicitly specify the model names of the phones, the listing does contain some of the numerical schemes that certifications of previous Galaxy S series devices had.
The battery spec of Samsung's next flagship, Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus have leaked on the 3C certification site. Going with the launch pattern that Samsung follows for its S series releases, the S21/S21+ might launch anytime in February-April.

 

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a model number of G991 whereas the S21 has a model number of G996; both of whose batteries have codes EB-BG996ABY and EB-BG991ABY, respectively.

 


The battery of the Galaxy S21 is listed as a 3,880mAh cell, while the S21 Plus has a 4,660mAh cell. S21's battery is a downgrade compared to S20's (3760mAh) but, S21 Plus' battery is an upgrade from Galaxy S20 Plus (4500mAh).

 

There might not be a significant difference in battery life compared to the previous S series phones but, the difference will be noticeable.

 

The smaller capacity cell in S21 also indicates smaller dimensions which could be a perfect competitor for Apple's upcoming iPhone 12.

 

The phone will sport the upcoming Snapdragon 875 in the US models and might arrive with Exynos counterparts on Indian shores.

 

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how these upcoming phones with different chipsets will compare.

