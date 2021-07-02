Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaked in four different colours

Samsung is currently working on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone, which will arrive as the successor to last year’s Galaxy S20 FE. Now, a leaked official poster of the phone has surfaced online showing its colour variants.

As per the official poster of the S21 FE 5G leaked via Android Headlines, Galaxy S21 FE will be available in only four colours. This will include Black, White, Violet, and Olive Green. To recall, the Galaxy S20 FE was announced in six colours that include red, orange, white, lavender, mint, and navy. The report further says that there won’t be a black version this time around.

The Galaxy S21 FE is a watered-down version of the S21 series, which debuted earlier this year. It will share the design language of the Galaxy S21. However, the camera bump will not be as thick as the rest of the Galaxy S21 series.

Recent reports have claimed that the S21 FE may get cancelled due to the ongoing global chip shortage. But as per the report, the Galaxy S21 FE is set to launch later this fall, around October. It is also possible that Samsung may only launch the Galaxy S21 FE in some markets and not worldwide.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price will reportedly be priced between KRW 700,000 (approx Rs 45,900) and KRW 800,000 (approx Rs 52,500). The device has been tipped to launch in August.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (Rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is said to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Galaxy S21 FE is expected to sport the same camera setup as the Galaxy S21. So there will be two 12-megapixel cameras for the wide and ultra-wide, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. In addition, it could pack up to 4500mAh battery, which, according to FCC, will support 45W charging.

Some other rumoured specifications of the device include a 32MP selfie camera. It could also feature stereo speakers and an IP67/68 certification. The phone should also support reverse wireless charging along with NFC. It could run on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.1.1.

Connectivity features might include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB Type-C for charging.