Samsung Galaxy S21 confirmed to launch on January 14: All you need to know

Samsung has now officially announced to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S21 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on January 14. The company is said to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy 21+ at Unpacked 2021. Alongside, the company could also launch the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Here’s all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch date, specifications, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event details

Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship series smartphones launch event is scheduled to begin at 8 pm EST (8.30pm IST) on January 14 i.e. next Thursday. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com. Additionally, the ‘Notify Me’ page is now live on Flipkart and Amazon India as well which confirms the flagships will go on sale on both the e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series expected price

As per a recent leak, Samsung Galaxy S21 is said to be priced at EUR 849 (Approx Rs 76,400) for the base 128GB model. The second variant will come with 256GB of storage for EUR 899 (Approx Rs 80,900). The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus with 128GB of storage will be priced at 1049 euros (approx Rs 94,400) while the 256GB variant will cost 1099 euros (approx Rs 98,900).

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly cost 1349 euros (approx Rs 1,21,400) for 128GB variant, 1399 euros (approx Rs 1,25,900) for 256GB variant, and 1529 (approx Rs 1,37,500) euros for 512GB variant.

In terms of design, all three Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra phones are expected to look similar. The Galaxy S21 is expected to come in Violet, Gray, White, and Pink, S21+ in Violet, Silver and Black and S21 Ultra in Silver and Black colours.

Samsung will also reportedly add S Pen functionality to its flagship phones. The phones are expected to be IP68-certified rating for dust and water resistance and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. All are also expected to be powered by octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC or Snapdragon 888 SoC depending on the region.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series expected specifications

According to a recent leak, Samsung Galaxy S21 will have a flat 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and 421 ppi. The S21 Plus will have a 6.7-inch flat display with the same resolution, 391 ppi and up to 120Hz.

Both of them will run on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. Both the devices will support fast charging up to 25W. The Galaxy S21 should be backed by a 4000mAh battery while the Plus variant will have a 4800mAh battery with both supporting fast charging and wireless charging support. Samsung will not be including the chargers inside the box.

For the camera, Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with a telephoto f/2.0 lens on top, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle f/1.8 lens. The devices will support videos in resolution of up to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 240fps. They will come with a 10-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 515 ppi. It will reportedly come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and two 10-megapixel cameras with zoom capabilities. It may get a 40-megapixel selfie snapper. It will run OneUI 3.1 OS with Android 11 on top. It is said to be packed with 5000mAh battery with fast charging, Qi wireless charging.