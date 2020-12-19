Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE starts receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 19, 2020 12:45 pm

One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 FE was to be rolled out only in January or February.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone has now started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update.


As per a report by SamMobile, the One UI 3.0 update is currently rolling out to the Galaxy S20 FE devices in Russia. The One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE carries firmware version G780FXXU1BTL1.

 

The One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE carries firmware version G780FXXU1BTL1. The update also brings December 2020 Android Security patch.

 

The update is expected to be rolled out to other markets as well in future. As per roadmap announced by Samsung earlier this month, the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 FE was to be rolled out only in January or February.

 

One UI 3.0 update brings features like tweaked UI design, conversations section in the notifications area, dedicated media playback widget, repositioned volume controls, and support for chat heads. The company has also improved all of its stock apps such as Calendar, Contacts, Messages, Phone, Reminders, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Keyboard.

 

The update also brings Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls to the Galaxy S20 FE.


You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.

 

Recently Samsung rolled out the stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 to Galaxy Note 20 models in markets outside the United States. The One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series carries firmware version N98xxXXU1CTL5.

Samsung releases One UI 3.0 update schedule for its smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S20 now receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.0 update

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series receive Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 update

