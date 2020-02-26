  • 14:29 Feb 26, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10+ spotted on GeekBench running Android 11

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2020 1:08 pm

Android R is most likely be called Android 11 when it is launched.
Earlier this month, Google showcased the first developer preview of Android 11. Now seems Samsung has already started testing the new software on the Galaxy S10+.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ with model number SM-G975F has been spotted on GeekBench database running Android R. Android R is most likely be called Android 11 when it is launched. Apart from model number and the latest version of Android on Galaxy S10+, the Geekbench listing doesn’t reveal anything new about the device. The listing was first reported by Sammobile.

It is expected that Google will announce the stable version of Android 11, probably in August or September this year. Samsung will most likley roll out the new Android OS update to its flagship smartphones like recently launched Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy S10 series of phones should also receive it until the end of 2020.

 

Samsung launched Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e for the Indian market in March last year. The series recently received a permanent price cut in India.

 

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ was launched with a price tag of Rs 73,900 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This variant is now available for Rs 61,990. It comes in Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic White colours. Samsung Galaxy S10+ features 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch QHD+ Curved AMOLED display respectively with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by Samsung’s octa-core Exynos 9820 processor. The Galaxy S10+ comes with 4,100mAh battery.

