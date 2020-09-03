Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets One UI 2.5 update

By: Featured Content, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 1:26 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series include Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10e, and Samsung Galaxy S10+ smartphones.

Samsung recently rolled out OneUI 2.5 update to the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones. Now the company has also rolled out the same update to Samsung Galaxy S10 series as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series include Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10e, and Samsung Galaxy S10+ smartphones. As per a report of Sammobile, the Galaxy S10 update carries firmware version G973FXXU8DTH7, while the firmware versions for the Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10+ are G970FXXU8DTH7 and G975FXXU8DTH7 respectively.

The update has been rolled out in Germany and it brings along the September 2020 Android security patch. It comes with Wireless Dex support to connect their Galaxy S10 and other smartphones to a Smart TV wirelessly. Samsung DeX also lets users use the phone as a touchpad to control the second display with multi-finger gestures.

The update also brings Pro Video mode that brings the ability to control the smartphone's mic direction. The Pro Video Mode allows the selection of video resolution and frame rate, mic selection. The Single Take feature can also now be configured for a custom period from 5 seconds to 15 seconds.

Further, in the Always On Display users can set Bitmoji stickers, split keyboard in the landscape mode, SOS message pre-configuration, and the ability to send SOS location messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours.

Samsung now rolling out One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy S10 Lite in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets One UI 2.5 update

Samsung OneUI 2.5 update will be rolled out for Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series and more

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition announced

Redmi 8A Dual starts receiving Android 10 update in India

Poco X3 confirmed to launch on September 7

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies