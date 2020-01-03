  • 14:51 Jan 03, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might come with next-gen OIS

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 03, 2020 1:26 pm

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be equipped with an ‘unprecedented OIS (optical image stabilization)’.
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite pretty soon. Now, it is reported that the company might introduce a new camera-related feature with the Galaxy S10 Lite. 

 

As per a tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be equipped with an ‘unprecedented OIS (optical image stabilization)’. He further revealed that the next-generation of OIS will be better than the one present in the current flagship smartphones. However, the tipster has not revealed many details about the upcoming OIS feature on the Galaxy S10 Lite. However, as per previous leaks, the company might introduce a new ‘tilt OIS’ feature with the upcoming smartphone. 

 

Previously, a leaked user manual of the Galaxy S10 Lite revealed that the phone will come loaded with a punch-hole design. The smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the front panel along with triple-camera setup at the back panel. 

 

Recollecting some rumoured specifications, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The display has a punch hole in the middle for the front-facing camera and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. Notably, Samsung will not offer Exynos-powered variants that are sold in Europe.

 

The Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly pack 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB). It will be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and is tipped to run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

