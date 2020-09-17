Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 now available at a discount of Rs 15,000

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 17, 2020 12:45 pm

Latest News

The new Samsung Days offer allows customers to get a huge discount on the Galaxy Note 20.
 The Galaxy Note 20 has been a hit amongst the audience. The device launched back in August and was available at a price of Rs 77,999.

 

Samsung is now introducing 'Samsung Days' which will offer the consumers with the best pre-festive offers on Samsung Devices. It has started with the Galaxy Note 20 that enables the customer to get a flat discount of Rs 9,000 on the mobile. 

 

Further, HDFC Bank Card owners can avail extra discount of Rs 6,000 which brings the price down from Rs 77,999 to Rs 62,999.

 

Samsung Days will start on September 17 and will end on September 23, 2020.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution,  HDR10+, 60Hz refresh rate, 393PPI, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 for the global market and Snapdragon 865+ for the US and China. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage (UFS 3.1). There is no support for microSD card on the Galaxy Note 20.

 

 

For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 64MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 3X optical zoom,  Space zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it has a 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus.

 

The device is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Blue and is available through Samsung's own website, it's retail stores and official online partners such as Amazon India.

 

Latest Smartphones
