Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series: Here's everything you need to know
Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy Note 20 Series today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. It will be live-streamed through Samsung's online channels. The Galaxy Unpacked 2020, will begin at 10am EST (7:30pm IST) today.
Price Note 20, Buds live, Tab S7
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at $999.99, while the Note 20 Ultra is priced at $1299.99 for the base model. Both phones will release in the US on August 21. The phones will be available for pre-order starting Friday.
The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus are priced at $649.99 and $849.99, respectively.
Galaxy Buds Live cost $170.
Galaxy Watch3 features
Galaxy Watch3 is a next-generation companion for managing your routines, smashing your fitness goals, and taking ownership over your health. With the Blood oxygen feature, you can measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes. The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements, available in markets where these features have been authorized.
Samsung and Microsoft's partnership
Notes and reminders on the Tab S7 series or Note 20 series can also be accessed via To-Do list on Windows PCs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Tab S7 users will feature Microsoft's Project xCloud. Project xCloud will allow the users to play more than 100 Xbox games using the Xbox Game Pass.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes loaded with an 11-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels along with 274ppi pixel density and 500nits peak brightness. The display also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2800 x 1700 pixels, 287ppi pixel density, 420nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra Camera
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will sport a triple camera setup at the back. Note 20 has a triple camera setup with 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 64MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 3X optical zoom, Space zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it has 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus.
Note 20 Ultra triple camera setup includes 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 12MP Periscope lens with f/3.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 5X optical zoom, Space zoom up to 50X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it has 10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.22 micron pixels, and dual-pixel autofocus.
Samsung has today launched its flagship Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones at the online Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra come in 4G and 5G connectivity options.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 75,400) for the 5G variant with base 128GB storage in the US. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a starting price tag of $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 97,500) for the base 128GB storage variant in the US.
The Galaxy Note 20 5G model comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options, while its 4G version has just 256GB storage model. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G has 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options along with 12GB RAM. The 4G option comes in 256GB and 512GB storage variants along with 8GB RAM.
The Galaxy Note 20 phone comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray and Mystic Green colour options. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours. Both new models will go on sale starting August 21.
