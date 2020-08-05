Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series: Here's everything you need to know

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy Note 20 Series today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. It will be live-streamed through Samsung's online channels. The Galaxy Unpacked 2020, will begin at 10am EST (7:30pm IST) today.

Price Note 20, Buds live, Tab S7 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at $999.99, while the Note 20 Ultra is priced at $1299.99 for the base model. Both phones will release in the US on August 21. The phones will be available for pre-order starting Friday. The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus are priced at $649.99 and $849.99, respectively. Galaxy Buds Live cost $170. 21:03 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Galaxy Z Fold2: Screen Size Galaxy Z Fold2: The Cover Screen is 6.2-inches and the Main Screen is 7.6-inches. 20:56 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour options. 20:45 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 measure your blood pressure, ECG, heart rate. It also gives you a Sleep Score. 20:41 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Galaxy Watch3 features Galaxy Watch3 is a next-generation companion for managing your routines, smashing your fitness goals, and taking ownership over your health. With the Blood oxygen feature, you can measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes. The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements, available in markets where these features have been authorized. 20:38 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two sizes and three colour options. 20:33 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Galaxy Buds Live features Active Noise cancellation 20:32 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Galaxy Buds Live come in three colour variants 20:20 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung and Microsoft's partnership Notes and reminders on the Tab S7 series or Note 20 series can also be accessed via To-Do list on Windows PCs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Tab S7 users will feature Microsoft's Project xCloud. Project xCloud will allow the users to play more than 100 Xbox games using the Xbox Game Pass.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ Samsung has also announced a book cover keyboard for the Galaxy Tab S7 series. 20:03 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab S and Galaxy Tab S7+ Colours Samsung Galaxy Tab S and Galaxy Tab S7+ comes in three colours - Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colour options. 20:02 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes loaded with an 11-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels along with 274ppi pixel density and 500nits peak brightness. The display also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.



The Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2800 x 1700 pixels, 287ppi pixel density, 420nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. 20:00 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra S Pen Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra come with an 'improved' S Pen. 19:59 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra Camera Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will sport a triple camera setup at the back. Note 20 has a triple camera setup with 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 64MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 3X optical zoom, Space zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it has 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus. Note 20 Ultra triple camera setup includes 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 12MP Periscope lens with f/3.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 5X optical zoom, Space zoom up to 50X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it has 10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.22 micron pixels, and dual-pixel autofocus. 19:54 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Colours Galaxy Note 20 will come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, Mystic Gray while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White colours

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 event begins Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 event has started and the company has unveiled five new products: The Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7, S7+, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Z Fold2. 19:50 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch display, whereas the Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch display. 19:24 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Expected Price Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price is said to start at EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 84,000), while the 5G variant could start at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 92,800). The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, is rumoured to be priced at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,14,900) and the 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will start at EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1,19,400) 19:12 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Expected Chipset The Galaxy Note 20 will be powered by the 2.7GHz Exynos 990 octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is tipped to be powered by the 2.7GHz Exynos 990 octa-core processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 19:01 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Expected Display Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is reported to feature a smaller 6.7-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED flat display with 60Hz refresh rate, 393PPI, and 20:9 aspect ratio. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to feature a 6.9-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) dynamic OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 508ppi pixel density. It is touted to be the first phone to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. 18:43 (IST) 5 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Samsung is said to launch Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3 today.

Samsung has today launched its flagship Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones at the online Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra come in 4G and 5G connectivity options.





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 75,400) for the 5G variant with base 128GB storage in the US. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a starting price tag of $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 97,500) for the base 128GB storage variant in the US.





The Galaxy Note 20 5G model comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options, while its 4G version has just 256GB storage model. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G has 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options along with 12GB RAM. The 4G option comes in 256GB and 512GB storage variants along with 8GB RAM.

The Galaxy Note 20 phone comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray and Mystic Green colour options. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours. Both new models will go on sale starting August 21.