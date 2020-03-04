  • 14:06 Mar 04, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite receives first update, improves camera, fingerprint recognition

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2020 1:36 pm

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite update has also improved the battery charging algorithm and stability.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has received its first software update in India. The update brings camera performance along with the February 2020 Android security patch.

The build number for the update is N770FXXU2ATB6 and is around 287MB is size, reports SamMobile. The changelog mentions that the stability of the camera is improved and the performance of camera and fingerprint recognition has been improved.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
The update has also improved the battery charging algorithm and stability. The performance of touch panel has also been improved. It mentions that the overall stability of functions have been improved.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India, price starts from Rs 38,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite goes on sale in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Can unique features outshine flagship specs?

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Black Shark 3, 3 Pro 5G gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 865 SoC announced

Google I/O 2020 developer conference cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite receives new software update with camera features

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies