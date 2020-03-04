Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite receives first update, improves camera, fingerprint recognition

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite update has also improved the battery charging algorithm and stability.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has received its first software update in India. The update brings camera performance along with the February 2020 Android security patch.



The build number for the update is N770FXXU2ATB6 and is around 287MB is size, reports SamMobile. The changelog mentions that the stability of the camera is improved and the performance of camera and fingerprint recognition has been improved.





The update has also improved the battery charging algorithm and stability. The performance of touch panel has also been improved. It mentions that the overall stability of functions have been improved.



Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.



Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.



The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.