Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price leaked

Samsung is working on the Lite variant of its Galaxy Note 10 series which will be dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Recently, renders of the phone surfaced online revealing the design, S Pen, and more. Now the price of the phone has also leaked online.

As per a German website, WinFuture, report Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be priced at EUR 629.99. The same website earlier reported the phone will launch the phone in Germany for EUR 670, and this could because of the additional taxes and duties imposed by the country.

As per earlier leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a flat punch-hole display. At the back, the phone sports a new triple rear square-shaped camera module. It features an LED flash in the top-right corner and three camera sensors are arranged in an L-shaped setup.



On the right side, the phone has power and volume rocker buttons. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also has an S Pen. Reportedly, new stylus might have Bluetooth 5.1 with location tracking capabilities. The renders show that there will be red, silver, and black colour variants of the Note 10 Lite.



Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders showed that the phone will come in in Black, Red, and White gradient finishes. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will reportedly come with a 48-megapixel main camera, a wide-angle camera, and a macro lens. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone will run Android 10 operating system which is likely to be topped with One UI 2 and it will be backed up by a 4,370mAh battery.