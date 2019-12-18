  • 23:21 Dec 18, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked press renders show square camera module

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2019 12:31 pm

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will reportedly come with a 48-megapixel main camera, a wide-angle camera, and a macro lens.
Samsung is working on the Lite variant of its Galaxy Note 10 series which will be dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Now renders of the phone have surfaced online which reveals the design, S Pen, and more.

German site WinFuture has published the images of the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite which shows off the phone from all angles. As per the renders, the phone features a flat punch-hole display. At the back, the phone sports a new triple rear square-shaped camera module. It features an LED flash in the top-right corner and three camera sensors are arranged in an L-shaped setup.

On the right side, the phone has power and volume rocker buttons. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also has an S Pen. Reportedly, new stylus might have Bluetooth 5.1 with location tracking capabilities. The renders show that there will be red, silver, and black colour variants of the Note 10 Lite.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will reportedly come with a 48-megapixel main camera, a wide-angle camera, and a macro lens.  It will go on sale in Germany at EUR 670 approx. Rs 53,000).

 

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page also recently went live on the company's Dutch website for a brief period of time. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will be powered by Exynos 9810 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. For the software, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will run Android 10 out of the box.

The phone will run Android 10 operating system which is likely to be topped with One UI 2 and it will be backed up by a 4,370mAh battery.  It will come with three cameras, including a 48MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

