Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications and Price revealed

Samsung has scheduled an event dedicated to the launch of new products of the Galaxy A series on March 17. The Samsung Galaxy A33, A53, A73 could debut at the event. Apart from that, the company is also working on new devices in the Galaxy M lineup which will include the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G.

The YouTube channel ThePixel has revealed the key features of the Galaxy M53 5G. For the price the leak says that the Galaxy M53 5G is likely to cost between $450 and $480 for the base model with 8GB and 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Leaked Secs

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is said to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ S-AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will pack an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with Mali G68 GPU.

The upcoming M53 5G is said to come in two variants – 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. For the rear camera, there will be a quad camera setup. This will include a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

For selfies and video calls, the handset is said to come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W rapid charging.

The Galaxy M53 5G will not be a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, although there are still a number of similarities. The Galaxy A53 5G will offer a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen. It will come with Exynos 1280 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage.

The device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging. It will also get a quad-camera setup but a 64-megapixel primary sensor. There will be a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. The device will also have IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.