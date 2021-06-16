Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M32 gets spotted at the Google Play Console ahead of June 21 launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2021 5:01 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available on Amazon India after launch.
Advertisement

Samsung will be launching Galaxy M32 in India on June 21. Now ahead of the launch, this phone is now listed in the Google Supported Devices. Also, this device has also appeared in the database of Google Play Console.

 

The Google Play Console listing revealed that Samsung Galaxy M32 supports a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2009 pixels and a pixel density of 450ppi. The phone is loaded with Android 11 OS and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, which is mentioned as MediaTek MT6769T in the listing. However, earlier leaks have revealed that it will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset.

Advertisement

 

The SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM. The other details like the battery details and camera configurations of the Galaxy M32 have not been revealed in the listing.

 

Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available on Amazon India after launch. The Amazon listing has revealed that the phone will come with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness. It will feature a 64MP quad camera setup and a 20MP front camera. There will be a 6000mAh battery.


Samsung Galaxy M32 will be launched with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage which will be expandable via microSD. It will run on Android 11 with OneUI on top on the software side. The phone should measure 160 x 74 x 9mm and weigh 196 grams. For security, there will be a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

Source

Samsung Galaxy M32 spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy M22 specs leaked, tipped to sport MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 48MP primary camera

Samsung Galaxy M32 to launch in India soon, support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy M32 expected to launch in India soon with 90Hz display, 6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M32 with 90Hz AMOLED display, 6000mAh battery launching in India on June 21

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy F22 to be a rebranded Galaxy A22, reveals Bluetooth certification

itel Magic 2 4G Feature Phone Launched in India for Rs 2,349

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies