Samsung Galaxy M32 gets spotted at the Google Play Console ahead of June 21 launch

Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available on Amazon India after launch.

Samsung will be launching Galaxy M32 in India on June 21. Now ahead of the launch, this phone is now listed in the Google Supported Devices. Also, this device has also appeared in the database of Google Play Console.

The Google Play Console listing revealed that Samsung Galaxy M32 supports a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2009 pixels and a pixel density of 450ppi. The phone is loaded with Android 11 OS and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, which is mentioned as MediaTek MT6769T in the listing. However, earlier leaks have revealed that it will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset.

The SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM. The other details like the battery details and camera configurations of the Galaxy M32 have not been revealed in the listing.

Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available on Amazon India after launch. The Amazon listing has revealed that the phone will come with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness. It will feature a 64MP quad camera setup and a 20MP front camera. There will be a 6000mAh battery.



Samsung Galaxy M32 will be launched with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage which will be expandable via microSD. It will run on Android 11 with OneUI on top on the software side. The phone should measure 160 x 74 x 9mm and weigh 196 grams. For security, there will be a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

