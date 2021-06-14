Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M32 with 90Hz AMOLED display, 6000mAh battery launching in India on June 21

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 14, 2021 11:20 am

Samsung Galaxy M32 will have up to 800 nits brightness, and the phone will feature a 64MP quad camera setup and a 20MP front camera.
Samsung has announced that it will be launching Galaxy M32 in India on June 21. The phone will be available on Amazon India after launch.

 

The e-commerce website has created a dedicated microsite for the phone’s launch. The listing not only reveals the launch date of Samsung Galaxy M32 but has also confirmed its design and key specifications.

The Amazon listing says that the BINGEMONSTER will be the best in the segment with FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The listing also confirmed that Samsung Galaxy M32 will have up to 800 nits brightness, and the phone will feature a 64MP quad camera setup and a 20MP front camera. 

 Samsung Galaxy M32

Further, it confirms that it will pack a 6000mAh battery, but there is no word on its fast charge support. Samsung Galaxy M32 will be Samsung's fifth Galaxy M Series smartphone this year after Samsung Galaxy M02s, Samsung Galaxy M02, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G.

 

As per a recent report, Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to launch in India in the Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 price range. The Galaxy M32 is expected to come in White, Black and Blue colour options.

 

Samsung Galaxy M32 is said to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset paired with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage which will be expandable via microSD. It will run on Android 11 with OneUI on top on the software side. The phone should measure 160 x 74 x 9mm and weigh 196 grams. For security, there will be a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

