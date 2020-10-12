Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime price revealed ahead of launch, comes with 3-month free Amazon Prime subscription

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 12, 2020 12:06 pm

Latest News

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition will be available with complimentary three months of Prime membership.
Samsung will be launching Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition in India soon. The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition has gone official on the Amazon page and it reveals that the price in India starts from Rs 16,499.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition has two memory configurations - 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The smartphone will be priced at Rs 16,499 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The price for the 128GB storage variant has not been revealed yet.


According to the Amazon listing, Galaxy M31 Prime Edition will be available with complimentary three months of Prime membership. The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon in Ocean Blue colour. It is expected to go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, which starts October 17.

 

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, which will be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable via an external microSD card up to 512GB through a dedicated card slot.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will feature a quad rear camera setup which will come with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The front camera will support features like Front Slo-mo, 4K video recording, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock as well. On the connectivity front, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will pack a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via a USB-C port.

