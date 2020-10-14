Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India for Rs 16499 with 64MP quad-camera setup, 6000mAh battery

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 14, 2020 11:52 am

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime edition will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores.

Samsung has today officially announced the launch of Galaxy M31 Prime, a special edition smartphone jointly developed with Amazon.in for consumers this festive season. The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime is priced at Rs 16499. There would be a special offer on 16th October only for Rs 1,000 Apay Cashback on all prepaid payments, for Amazon Prime members only.

In addition, Amazon.in customers will get an additional 10% instant cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards during Amazon Great Indian Festival. The Great Indian Festival starts on October 17, 2020. Amazon Prime members will get early access starting October 16, 2020.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime edition will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores. It comes in 3 colour variants: Ocean Blue, Space Black and the Iceberg Blue.


The Galaxy M31 Prime edition comes bundled with a complimentary 3-month Prime membership for users to get unlimited free fast delivery, millions of hours of Prime Video content, Ad-free music streaming and hosts of Prime benefits.  

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime comes with 6.4-inch Infinity U sAMOLED display. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 512GB.

Galaxy M31 Prime houses a 64MP quad-camera setup with 8MP 123-degree field of view Ultra-Wide camera, 5MP Macro Lens and 5MP depth lens. With Galaxy M31 Prime, you can take record 4K videos and shoot in hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. In addition, it has a dedicated night mode for great low light photography. The 32MP front camera also supports 4k video recording and slow-mo selfies.

Galaxy M31 Prime comes with 6000mAh battery and an in-box Type C 15W fast charger. Galaxy M31 Prime allows you to enjoy your favorite content and games, web-surf and multi-task by offering uninterrupted video play back up to 26 hours.

Galaxy M31 Prime runs on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s new One UI 2.1. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock as well.

Commenting on the launch, Samsung India’s Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, said that “Galaxy M31 has been a consistent best-seller on Amazon as our young millennial and Gen Z consumers loved its monster features. For Galaxy M31 Prime, we worked closely with Amazon to add new features that enrich user experiences. Galaxy M31 Prime is a great example of Samsung’s technology prowess and Amazon’s suite of prime offerings designed to give consumers best of entertainment and shopping experiences. With Galaxy M31 Prime, consumers will get a truly Mega Entertainer smartphone this festive season.”    

