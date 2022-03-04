Samsung Galaxy F23 5G to launch in India on March 8, key specs confirmed officially

Samsung is ready to launch a new F-series device in India soon which should be the Galaxy F23 5G. The Galaxy F23 5G is touted to come with many firsts under the F series. Samsung has also confirmed that the device will launch in India on 8th of March along with some of the key specifications such as the processor, display related details.

Galaxy F23 5G will be Samsung’s first F series smartphone of 2022. It will be powered by Snapdragon 750G, the first ever Snapdragon processor on F series smartphone. Also, the smartphone will feature a FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. A dedicated micro-site for the smartphone has gone live that also confirms the device will be sold via flipkart.

As for other rumoured specs, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is supposed to arrive with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor at the back along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Further, it should have 6GB and 8GB of RAM options. The leaks suggest at 128GB onboard storage available on the device. Moreover, the handset is expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for other recent launches from Samsung, it recently unveiled the Galaxy A03 in India in three colours – Black, Red, and Blue. The phone is priced at Rs 10,499 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 11,999 for 4GB+64GB variant.

The Galaxy A03 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 1560 × 720 pixel resolution and an Infinity-V notch. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC that is clocked at 1.6GHz. The phone has up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with storage expansion support up to 1TB.